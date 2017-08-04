Somaliland is no Way near a Rock or a Hard Place

Share This





















By Ali Rooble

As regular reader of Somalilandpress, I recently came across an opinion piece written by Ahmed Egal. I found that piece neither informative nor entertaining, but in my opinion, this was a green with envy and a contemptible attempt of character assassination aimed towards ambassador Bashe Awil Haji Omar.

The rest of the talk in that piece was merely a smoke screen, a window dressing and an all attempt by Mr. Egal to take us, we the readers for a cheap an immoral political ride. But the majority of Somalilanders are smart people who know if it quacks, walks and looks like a duck then it is a duck.

Let us all agree that everyone has the inalienable right to legitimately air his or her frustration, disagree with government policies, rant publicly, become a whistle-blower to expose an activity that is deemed to be illegal or unethical.

On the other side of the coin, let us remember that vulgarity in public, name calling and accusing someone of criminal act – without presenting a concrete and substantiating evidence to go with that indictment is intolerable in all universally accepted legal, religious and in all social norms.

An ignorant person with low self- esteem can only resort to these kind of despicable tactics. These insults are the trade mark for attention-seeking people, who try to boost their personal stature by putting others down.

First, Mr. Egal tried to play the emotional game with us by attempting to convince us that Mr. Bashe and Morgan somehow shared some traits, but he failed badly to come close to explaining those genetic, physical, moral or cultural and even professional resemblances between the two men; all he could tell us was that they were both son-in-laws – Morgan being the son-in-law of a brutal dictator, but to the contrary Amb. Bashe is the son-in-law of a democratically elected President.

I don’t think being legally and religiously married to someone’s daughter is a criminal or an immoral misconduct. Again, being married to the president’s daughter does not criminally disqualify anyone to hold a public office.

I hope Mr. Egal is not delusional to the extent of living with the guilt of committing an immoral and a criminal bed-room offense and that is simply because he is the son-in-law of whoever his father-in-law might be.

Second, in his short tenure as the ambassador to UAE, Mr. Bashe has ran home with the largest foreign investment in the history of Somaliland – that was close to 500 million USD worth of foreign investment to Berbera. Can anyone in his right mind call that a criminal or immoral act? I think all Somalilanders owe thanks to Bashe Awil Haji Omar and must congratulate him on a job well done and must also condemn the denigration of the honorable ambassador.

Third, Mr. Egal goes to and forth condemning and in the same breath giving the stamp of approval to the Kulmiye administration’s approach in the quest for the recognition of Somaliland’s national sovereignty – that is bit self-contradictory, confusing and weird, is it not?

Fourth, Mr. Egal does not coherently connect the dots to easily convince us that he has a political point to make, but instead he offers a soup sort of ideas that are not interrelated.

Mr. Egal goes from attacking Ambassador Bashe to attacking Mr. Mohamed Abdillahi (who is no longer the foreign minister), and then continues to attack Wadani and UCID parties, which are the opposition political parties and again comes back to hit hard on the policies of Kulmiye party. Therefore, the only person that was spared from his disreputable and unrelenting attacks is the one and the only grandiose prince Ahmed Mohamed Egal.

It is quite absurd and myopic to try to convince the readers that Silaanyo administration didn’t achieve anything. Comparing Kulmiye to the successive UDUB administrations is the worst narrative of all.

For your information, 7-years of Kulmiye administration achievements surpass all the accomplishments of the entire Somaliland history.

Yes, in hindsight more could have been achieved and few mistakes were made here and there, but at least perfection was the intent and that has recaptured the attention of the national and international investors. Let me recount few Kulmiye achievements in just 7-years of Kulmiye administration:

The Somaliland national cohesion and unity was strengthened. A national debit of 22 million USD that was left behind by the UDUB administrations was paid back in full within the 1st year of Silaanyo administration Thanks to Kulmiye administration, Somaliland is now internationally recognized as a legitimate, democratic and peaceful de facto country. Under Silaanyo administration the national budget has grown from 47 million USD in 2010 to 365 million USD in 2017. National security and defense was made another Somaliland priority. The numbers of children attending Somaliland schools and universities have increased enormously.

These are just few examples of what Kulmiye administration has achieved in just few years. On the other hand, the successive UDUB administration did not even construct a single- room building anywhere in Somaliland.

Conclusion, I think one must not demean the national discourse by peculiarly bringing his emotional aberration out to the public, but must seek a professional help and try to capture the appalling devil within him-self.

Apart from the hurdles of its democratic infancy, believe me; Somaliland is now thriving politically, economically, socially and in all other aspects. And it is no way near a rock or a hard place.