Despite having reclaimed its independence from Somalia in over 25 years ago, Somaliland remains unrecognised by virtually every member of the international community – despite the fact that it has a functioning government, held a series of democratic elections and generally fulfills the broad criteria of statehood under the Montevideo Convention. As the country’s economy struggles to develop and its isolation does little to help lift the population out of poverty, concerns are growing over the status of women and the fragility of Somaliland’s relative stability in an area plagued by conflict and violence. UNPO urges the international community to officially recognise Somaliland as a nation and allow it to fully tak

Somaliland: International Community Still Failing to Recognise De-Facto State was last modified: by