Somaliland forces Kicks out Puntland forces

Somaliland forces on Monday took control of a town under the region of Puntland following a fierce fight.

Residents of Tukaraq town in Sool region said Somaliland and Puntland forces clashed Monday as Somalia’s president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo made his maiden visit to Puntland.

“There was an intense fight between Puntland and Somaliland forces early Monday causing fear among residents. Somaliland forces are now in control,” a witness

Puntland Defense Forces and Somaliland soldiers clashed with heavy weapons against each other in Takaraq town, about 90 km from Garowe which is an administrative capital of Puntland.

No casualties were reported during the heavy clash between the two warring sides at the border town.

The clash came as President Farmajo visited Puntland region Sunday for a weeklong tour, the first since he was elected to office February last year.

Both Puntland and Somaliland have been in contest over Sool and Sanag regions with each side claiming control. Puntland parliament threatened force in November against Somaliland if elections took place