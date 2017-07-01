Somaliland Diplomat meets with New African Union head in Addis Ababa

Share This





















By Mahmoud Walaalaye

Addis Ababa- Republic of Somaliland Diplomat met Chairperson of African Union H.E. Moussa F. Mahamat at AU premises, Addis Ababa, were AU ordinary summit is ongoing.

Ambassador Ayanle Salad Dirie, deputy Amb of Somaliland Mission at Ethiopia meeting with new Chairperson of African Union H.E. Mousa Faki Mahamat which was starter one, & agreed to be met near future.

Press release issued by Ambassador Dirie office, regarding meeting was stated “Deputy-Ambassador of Somaliland Permanent Mission in Ethiopia, Amb Ayaanle Salad Dirie had the Privilege and Honor to meet new Chairperson of African Union H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat at Addis Ababa.

“Meeting happened at the premises of African Union, were 29th Ordinary Session of the Summit of the African Union is taking places from 27th June to 4th July 2017, under the theme “Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investments in Youth” & agreed future meetings.

Ambassador Ayanle Salad also met several delegations from African governments attending the AU ordinary summit, we will publish their details coming days.

Meeting between new AU Chairman person H.E. Mahamat & Deputy-Ambassador Ayanle Salad will pave the way new relationship Republic of Somaliland will have African Union, an opportunity they clearly understand our rights to be sovereignty nation.

The Summit will be held at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia as follows:

27th – 28th June 2017: 34th Ordinary Session of the Permanent Representatives’ Committee

30th June – 1st July 2017: 31st Ordinary Session of the Executive Council

3rd – 4th July 2017: 29th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, who is former Chadian Foreign Minister & very capable Diplomat for Africa, was elected The African Union (AU) a new leader of its commission. Moussa Faki Mahamat won a close contest against his Kenyan counterpart, Amina Mohamed to emerge African Union Commission chairperson.