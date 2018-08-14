Somaliland Diaspora Agency officially launches 4th Annual Diaspora Conference 2018

The Somaliland Diaspora Agency (SLDA) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation of the Republic of Somaliland is officially announcing 4th Annual Diaspora Conference scheduled on the Monday August 27, at Crown Hotel in Hargeisa.

The Annual Diaspora Conference/homecoming events typically constitute essential occasion for bringing together investors, professionals, community leaders, intellectuals, and activists of Somaliland Diaspora, Government representatives, and other stakeholders to discuss critical topics, and have consultations on common issues of concerns in relation to the country, and the Diaspora affairs, as well as other subjects aligned with the National Development Plan, and Somaliland Vision 2030.

Fully sponsored by Somaliland Government, this year, the upcoming Conference is one day event, and the first of its kind in Somaliland as for the selected theme of “Diaspora Investment Award” which entails recognizing and acknowledging Diaspora investors who made varied businesses, and accordingly contributed to creating employments, and opportunities for the people as well as revenues for the Government of Somaliland.

In many African and other developing countries that attested successful in the Diaspora engagement including Ethiopia, Uganda, Ghana, Morocco, and Nigeria, annual awarding of the Diaspora pioneering entrepreneurs and other role models is regarded one of the best practices, and uplifting strategy in furthering Diaspora commitment in the homeland development in general. Despite any existing challenges in the sector, yet Somaliland Diaspora role observed as one of the principal community in contribution to their origin country development.

The 4th Annual Diaspora Conference is an imperative opportunity, as Somaliland Government, we are taking to acknowledge their achievements, and award a number of the Diaspora investors of diverse SMEs who are only some of the investors mostly based in the Capital City, Hargeisa, plus other deserving charity organizations, as well as commendable individual promoters of the Somaliland Diaspora in different host countries. This year, we are not categorizing them into the scale of the made investment, exclusiveness, or other uniqueness of the Diaspora businesses. However, the Annual Diaspora Award is strategy stated in the laid National Diaspora Policy of Somaliland, and so will be kept up and received by the deserving winners for a variety of championships, pioneering, and innovations towards the homeland investment and development results by the Diaspora each year in the future.

For further details, please dial 52 0485 (Office Line), or email to sldiasporaawards@gmail.com / sldiasporaagency@gmail.com

Press Statement Issued by Somaliland Diaspora Agency

Hargeisa, Republic of Somaliland

Monday, August 13, 2018