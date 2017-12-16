Somaliland Diaspora Agency Chairman sends congratulations to the President, and new council of the ministers appointed

Chairman of the Somaliland Diaspora Agency at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation of the Republic of Somaliland Mr. Abdi Abdullahi Hersi (Dayaxweerar), his fellow executive team and the entire staff members of the Diaspora Agency sends their earnest congratulations to the new cabinet of the ministers appointed by the President H.E. Muse Behi Abdi on the Thursday 14th December, 2017.

“On behalf of my name and the name of the Somalilanders in the Diaspora worldwide as well as my respected coworkers at the Diaspora Agency, I am earnestly congratulating and praising the new President elected His Excellency Muse Behi Abdi, the Vice President Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismail (Saylici), and the new cabinet of the ministers the President appointed to serve the nation, and speed up the country’s national development processes. I wish them good luck and all the best Insha Allah for the development, and prosperity of the Republic of Somaliland,” said the Chairman speaking to the Communication Staff of Somaliland Diaspora Agency.

Chairman Abdi Abdullahi Hersi highly commended the resolutions emerged from the first meeting of the new cabinet presided by the president to be the most remarkable and noteworthy in the history of Somaliland. “In addition to this, I have to pass my good wishes and applaud our new president Muse Behi Abdi, and the new government in general for the momentous decisions the cabinet passed in their first session which is much-admired, and actually reflects faithful characteristics of sovereignty, solidarity, responsive command, and the true goodwill the people of Somaliland are in need of,” said the Chairman.

Statement Released by Somaliland Diaspora Agency on the Saturday, 16th Dec, 2017