Somaliland Diaspora Agency and MOFA Jointly hold farewell ceremony for outgoing Officials and SL Ambassadors

The Somaliland Diaspora Agency, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Somaliland on the Tuesday December 19 jointly held a farewell meeting for the outgoing state minister Mr. Mohamed Mihile Boqore and the deputy minister of foreign affairs Mr. Kaysar Mohamed Abdullahi, at the same time welcoming the incoming deputy minister of foreign.

The function which was held at Hotel SABA in Hargeisa was attended by the by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Dr. Sa’ad Ali Shire, Chairman of Somaliland Diaspora Agency, Mr. Abdi Abdullahi Hersi (Dayaxweerar), the incoming Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Liban Yusuf Osman, former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Kaysar Mohamed Abdullahi, Former State Minister Mr.Mohamed Mixille Boqore, Somaliland Envoy to the Dialogue between of Somaliland/Somalia, and the Chairman of the Subcommittee in charge of Europe & North America for the Somaliland National Level Recognition Committee, Dr. Edna Aden Ismail, Chairman of the Subcommittee on African Affairs of the Recognition Committee, Amb. Hussein Awale Duale, and Somaliland’s Ambassador at large, Mr. Rabi Ahmed Mohamed,

Also present were Ambassadors/Representatives of the Republic of Somaliland in Belgium Amb Ahmed Abdi Da;ar, Amb. Salan Hassan Kayd to Oman & Kuwait, Amb. Ali Ahmed Osman (Ali-dheere) to Turkey, Amb. Ali Mohamed to Yemen, Amb. Hamse Haji Dool, as well as departmental directors and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Somaliland

Chairman of the Diaspora Agency, Mr. Abdi Abdullahi Hersi (Dayaxweerar) speaking during the event said, “The purpose of holding this meeting today is meant to bid farewell to the outgoing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Kaysar Mohamed Abdullahi, and Former State Minister Mr. Mohamed Mihille Boqore, to thank them for fulfilling the national duty and at the same time welcome the incoming deputy minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Liibaan Yusuf Osman. During the meeting we shall have the opportunity also to discuss with the various Somaliland Ambassadors who are currently present at home, although, I regret to say some of them have already left the country such as the Ambassadors to Sweden and France .Nevertheless, we have meet them during their visit in our offices at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and were are constantly working hand in hand in matters regarding the Diaspora and international affairs.”

Dr. Sa’ad Ali Shire, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, speaking during the occasion began by thanking the chairman of the Somaliland Diaspora Agency, and secondly thanked the outgoing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Kaysar Mohamed Abdullahi, and Former state Minister Mr. Mohamed Mihille Boqore for their servitude to the nation during their time in office.

Ambassador Hussein Awale Duale, Chairman of the Subcommittee on African Affairs of the National Level Recognition Committee briefed the participants on the recent history of Somaliland and the trying times of the ill-fated union Somalia and the long struggle for self determination.

Dr. Edna Aden Ismail, speaking at the function said, “We are ready to work with the Minister of Foreign affairs and at the same time I, would like to urge the honorable minister to come up and formulate an effective approach to deal with obstacles facing the recognition quest. So that we can gauge our achievements and also overcome multi- dimensional challenges against Somaliland foreign policy.”

All the dignitaries who spoke at the occasion including the outgoing ministers highly lauded the new president H.E. Muse Behi Abdi for once again appointing the current Minister of Foreign Affair who is more in the right than any other person, and more understanding in the other factors that influence the foreign policy and diplomatic relations.

At the end, MOFA Minister, Dr. Saad Ali Ali Shire representing the Ministry personnel, awarded honorary certificates to the two outgoing ministries and wished them good luck.

Released by the Somaliland Diaspora Agency

Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation

Hargeisa, Republic of Somaliland