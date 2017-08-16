Somaliland: Dahabshiil Group lauded for its contributions towards Public Safety

Share This





















By Goth Mohamed Goth

Brig. Gen. Mohamed Ahmed Swahili, the Commanding officer of the Somaliland Fire Brigade, accompanied by top representatives of privately owned firefighting firm Somaliland Fire Safety company conducted a building inspections and compliance of the new premise housing the Damal Hotel and Dahabshiil bank in the port town of Berbera, Sahil region.

The head of Somaliland Fire Brigade visit to newly inaugurated premise was meant to address matters regarding to maintenance of essential safety measures and other fire safety issues.

Brig. Gen. Mohamed Ahmed Swahili speaking moments after the inspection of new premises said, “After conducting a thorough inspection of the fire safety installations, we hereby certify that the Damal Hotel and Dahabshiil bank have a modern and wide range of systems installed which is necessary for fire safety standards and which will also be essential in alert all inhabitants that a fire is taking place in your property and the necessary evacuation procedures.

He further added, “Dahabshiil group of companies have installed advanced automatic fire-alarm systems meant to detect an occurrence, alert the control panel and proper authorities, and notify the occupants to take action in all their facilities be it in Hargeisa, Berbera and countrywide and which is second to none in the whole of East African region.

“The field of fire detection has advanced to where smoke detectors and alarm devices have combined to become life-safety systems, “he said.

Mr. Mohamed Haji October representing the privately owned firefighting firm Somaliland Fire Safety company speaking at the venue said, “By recognizing the importance and convenience of having easy access to multiple safety services, we became specialized by offering complete solutions under one roof for all types of high quality firefighting equipment, fire protection systems, fire alarms, addressable emergency systems, security systems.

Dahabshiil group was the first from the private sector to donate the first fire engine to the Somaliland Fire Brigade upon its establishment.