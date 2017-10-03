Somaliland Cyber Defence Network launched

Share This





















By Goth Mohamed Goth

The Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Monday night hosted a dinner for local youth groups with the aim of promoting the country image through media and other social media platforms.

The Ministry during the event also launched the Somaliland cyber defence network.

Hon Abdurrahman Abdeeq Muhumed , the director general Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in his opening remarks stated that Ministry aims at coordinating its efforts with the youth of Somaliland to establish a network of social media activists.

Mr. Mohamed Mihile Boqore, the state for foreign affairs speaking during the event said, “This is a great opportunity for you for you the to inspire, inform and involve’ other young people in your country,

Dr. Saad Ali Shire of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation speaking said , “First and foremost I would like to thank you for your interest and willingness to be involved in developing your country image to the world and also to inspire other young people to make a difference while showcasing local cultures, ideas, expressions and perspectives.

The Minister further stated, “By further creating awareness and promoting your country through the various media and social sites, will help us foster a sense of global awareness, collaboration, cultural understanding, leadership and initiative among youth in our community and around the world!

Mr. Suleiman Mahmud Dahir, the Director of Communications at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation showcased the achievements his department over the past years since assuming his current portfolio.

The Director of Communications urged those present to support and engage in voicing their thoughts about local current events and possibly how they may relate to pressing global issues. Share your unique perspective through an opinion piece!

There was a discussion at the end of the meeting which everyone exchanged their views and understanding of the impact social media has on Somaliland seeking recognition.

Among those present at the event were Dr. Edna Aden , Jama Muse Jama and members of the Somaliland Diaspora Agency.