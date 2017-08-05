Somaliland Community in the US meets Mandela Washington Fellows

Share This





















The Somaliland Community in the United States of America warmly welcomed Somaliland Mandela Washington Fellows in Washington DC.

Jamal Y. Daroor, the chairman of the Community and other members invited the fellows who have been in the US as part of 1, 000 young African leaders who are Mandela Washington Fellows.

The Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders, begun in 2014, empowers the fellows “through academic coursework, leadership training, and networking”. The fellows are between the ages of 25 and 35 and came from 48 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The fellows appreciated the Community and expressed their gratitude in meeting with them.

The Community welcomed the fellows and encouraged them to continue their work and promised to network and link with them to upgrade the works they are doing in Somaliland.

The fellows who attended the meeting are Guleid Ahmed Jama, Hodon Adam Ali, Rahma Abdirahman Ahmed and Roda Abdilahi Ali.