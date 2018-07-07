Home Somaliland Somaliland becomes AFENET affiliate
Somaliland

written by MGoth July 7, 2018
Somaliland becomes AFENET affiliate

Goth Mohamed Goth

H.E Vice President Abdurrahman Abdillahi Ismail on Saturday in his office received a delegation from the African Field Epidemiology Network (AFENET) led by Dr. Simon Antera.

The Vice President announced that Somaliland has been incorporated as a member of the organization which consist of 31 countries.

Dr.  Hassan Ismail Yusuf, the Minister of health development reiterated the ministry’s commitment in working closely with AFENET to ensuring effective prevention and control of epidemics and other priority public health problems in Africa.

H. E Vice President Abdurrahman Abdillahi Ismail, thanked the visiting AFENET delegation for availing Somaliland the opportunity to be a member of the 31 countries whose goal is to strengthen field epidemiology and public health and effectively contribute to addressing epidemics and other major public health problems in Africa. He also noted that Somaliland African nations’ support in quest and ultimate achieving its aspirations.

The visiting AFENET delegation pledged to impart upon African and other countries to real situation in Somaliland as peaceful and well governed nation.

 Background of AFENET

AFENET MEMBERSHIP

Founder Members

Four founder members: These are: The University of Ghana, School of Public Health; Ministry of Public Health and Sanitation-Kenya; The Field Epidemiology and Laboratory Training Program, Makerere University School of Public Health- Uganda; and The University of Zimbabwe, Department of Community Medicine.

 

Ordinary members:

These include organisations in Sub-Saharan Africa with Field Epidemiology Training Programs (FETPs) or Field Epidemiology and Laboratory Training Programs, plus FELTPs that meet the minimum expectations of didactic sessions and field placement of trainees determined by the Board and working in strong partnership with the Ministry of Health of the country where the organisation is based.

 

 

 

AFENET Countries of Operation

AFENET operates in 31 African countries: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burundi, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Conakry, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, South Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe

Associate members:

Countries in the process of developing FETPs or FELTPs, alumni associations of programs involved in epidemiology training, and other programs and/or organizations in Africa, which are involved in field epidemiology or laboratory capacity development.

 

Governance:

AFENET’s highest body of governance is the Board of Directors (B.O.D), comprising of eight Individuals who are Program directors drawn from the membership, one Eminent person, one WHO-AFRO representative and the Executive Director. Two positions are non-voting and are held by the Executive Director and the  representative for the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa.

 

The Board of Directors

The governing body of AFENET is the Board of Directors. The Annual General Assembly which is made up Program Directors of the membership is responsible for electing members of the Board and performing advisory functions to the Board. The AFENET Secretariat based in Kampala, Uganda is led by the Executive Director.

