Somaliland Agricultural Technology Investment

Share This





















Earlier this year, Somaliland decided to set aside $18 million for research into new technologies to help the people of our nation. Now, with the Chinese recession and our own crisis within Somalia, our country needs to be more and more self-dependent.

Therefor, we will be dedicating $10 million to the development of new techniques and strategies for growing crops in arid/desert environments, as they make up the large majority of the land of Somaliland. We hope to improve our own ability to grow food crops in these lands. Previously, we had to import a majority of our consumed food; now, however, we hope to be self-sustaining.

We will be assigning our top farmers and scientists to this mission; it is of the upmost importance. We are open to any aid or assistance from our neighbors, or any country which this research may help.