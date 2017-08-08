Somaliland after 26 years

Share This





















‘’ sounds of birds , blaring of horn cars are among the stability that fully developed in Somaliland , over quarter century it was developed towards the economic , standard of living and the social amenities, despite these immense progress Somaliland don’t get full recognition from international communities , however Somaliland appeared to be well developed towards the standard of living , ininfrastructure and the good governance which Somaliland has been moving during these long period without receiving any help in the world communities .

In the 2000 at the beginning of this century , a constitutional referendum was held in Somaliland on 31 may aimed to show the independence of the Somaliland people from the rest of Somalia , the referendum was held on a draft constitution that affirmed Somaliland’s independence day from Somalia as a separate state . two thirds of eligible voters took part in the referendum and 97.1% of them voted in favour of the constitution ,still now people are adopt from this constitutional and implement to their daily life and respect him as it is the constitution that entails every ones right and preserving the constitutional right is everyone’s duty that is among the nation , the continuous struggle that Somaliland retained its independence didn’t stopped just by placing to the national constitution instead it continued to the onset of new democratic phase since the fallen government of Somalia was among communism rules originated from Russia, so after making the national constitution Somaliland was choose to take the multi-party systems which was arised from three official parties which is now called ‘’kulmiye’’ ucid ‘ and wadani, kulmiye was ruling the country since 2010 indeed it is the mis-leading party which hold the rule of the country during the reign of his rule it will remembered for the widely spread of corruption across the country that theft of national property become an ordinary despite this, anew political figures will be more preferred rather those who are candidate for the president in now also the kulmiye party will be remembered for the prolonged droughts that hit much of the country which in turn caused severe causalities amongst women’s and children which are more vulnerable for mull-nutrients apart from these people were more stiffness to these harsh problems – they were pleasure ,satisfactory and willing once upon a time to a change that will come to improve these current situation

Somaliland which is among the countries in east Africa , is ‘’ self proclaimed state’’ as they said whose populations is estimated 4 million people mainly under the age of 35 is seemed to be an alarming rate to the growing population in the last two despite this Somaliland was making a progress towards economic development and the social amenities in spite there is divergence between social cost and private cost these divergence between private sectors and public sectors bring harm to the vulnerable groups low class peoples who cant afford to pay the extra income generated from these divergence

Abdirasak Hassan ali is an environmentalist , who always focus to the environmental affairs , he used to write both language Arabic and English