Somaliland Aerospace Belongs to Somaliland!!!

he Republic of Somaliland will never accept that someone else controls their aerospace or anything related to their inalienable rights for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Quotes

“Freedom is never voluntarily granted by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed”

Dr. Martin Luther King.

“When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and loves have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time, they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it–always.” Mahatma Gandhi

Introduction

The Republic of Somaliland is a defacto sovereign and independent state whose destiny is its own hands. This is a fiercely independent country that could not be subject to the dictation of others. This is the 10th time the weak government propped-up by the dysfunctional international system claimed to have took over the management of the aerospace of what used to be called Somalia. This government of Mogadishu/Somalia falsely announced that they acquired the management of their aerospace. That was false and baseless information that is devoid of any scintilla of fact. Whether someone transfer them the management of the aerospace of what used to be called Somalia is not relevant, what is relevant and factual is the fact that nothing will work without the approval and acceptance of the functioning democratic Republic of Somaliland. There is nobody who can transfer anything to them. Without the acceptance and prior knowledge of Somaliland no airplane could fly over Somaliland’s aerospace. This weak government and its handpicked and unelected officials have the tendency to pedal multiple empty slogans, false stories, baseless information and policies. This is one factor that nothing works in that place for the last 30 years. These officials live in a world of fantasy and alternative reality. To them there is nothing they will shy away from. This is the place the code of ethics, morality, and all types of standards have been lost and died long time go. To get publicity, easy money and appointed positions; these handpicked, unelected; and recycled perennial leaders are unhinged political animals who could say anything they want; no matter that thing is true or false. They have the tendency of uttering numerous lies, unsubstantiated and false information day in and day out.

Background information

Independence is a condition whereby a nation, a country, or state in which its residents and population, or some portion thereof, exercise self-government, and usually sovereignty , over the territory. The people of that land become the masters of their destiny. They are the sole determiners of their faith, destiny and where they are going. According to ancient Greek city states such Athens, Sparta and others. “Freedom” was understood to mean the right of the free citizen to participate in the political deliberations of city affairs, including speaking, debating, and voting. It is the later Somaliland war of independence was about, and it’s that very thing that the Republic of Somaliland is enjoying today, and fiercely determined to keep it by any means necessary.

Republic of Somaliland is a sovereign nation that has re-acquired its lost freedom, independence, and democracy in 1991. Somaliland war of independence was a long bitter where hundreds of thousands of its people lost their lives, property, and livelihood. Enormous property that has been accumulated for over one hundred of years has been destroyed. Today the government of the Republic of Somaliland and its people are ten times stronger, and more unified than they war during the war of independence. They are ready to fight to the bitter end to preserve, sustain and safeguard their hard won independence and sovereignty, and no one in this world whether he is strong or weak has the ability to reverse that. I am warning to those who keep on meddling in the affairs of Somaliland and its people; and saying to them you better mind your own business, and put your house in order. Somaliland is a peace-loving. They are staunchly friendly people, who at the sometime are formidable enemies. They always win over their foes. Somaliland will forever be controlled by the Republic of Somaliland and its people only.

Prof. Suleiman Egeh is a freelance writer and a senior science instructor