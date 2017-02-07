Somaliland: The Abaarso Story

The story of five Somali students at a moment that could change their lives and the future of their country, forever

Why This Matters Now More Than Ever

We set out to share the journeys of five students from the failed state of Somaliland who hoped to achieve the impossible by getting into American universities—a feat that hadn’t been accomplished for 30 years. But the recent travel ban in America added a sobering new chapter to their saga. Now, even if these students are successful, their dreams could still be shattered.

As the legal battle over the travel ban wages on, it’s critical to share the students’ inspirational stories now more than ever. We can do our part by demonstrating everything these students would contribute to our country and by encouraging productive discourse in communities and college campuses across the nation.

The ultimate goal for our team is to find wide distribution and popular screening venues, like film festivals, for these students’ stories.

The Story

Abaarso School rises up past the rocks and acacia trees in the middle of the Somaliland desert—an oasis. It’s the lone school in the country where students pursue dreams of higher education in America. Farah, Abdisamad, Roda, Amaal, and Mustafa each wish to address a different failing in society so they apply to US schools and universities with the hopes of their families, friends, and country on their shoulders.

Abaarso was started by an American with no experience in education. Jonathan Starr shut down his Wall Street hedge fund and recruited a team of unproven young teachers to work with the Somali students. Just as Starr felt that Abaarso was on the cusp of greatness, elements of society conspired against the school to cast the students’ futures in doubt.

Statement From The Co-Director

Co-Director Harry Lee

I left my entire world behind and moved to Somaliland in 2010. Working at Abaarso every day until I was bleary-eyed, the school became my life. I loved teaching alongside committed volunteers and the students inspired me with their endless grit and determination. The kids had few privileges in life but worked hard to take advantage of every opportunity. As a school, we endured countless injustices and frustrations. We dealt with threats, militias, specious rumors, and corruption but this only galvanized the students who shocked the country by earning scholarships to US universities including MIT.

After three years in Somaliland, I recruited my friend Ben Powell, a DC-area filmmaker, to make this documentary with me. We wanted to film amazing students like Farah, Amaal, Abdisamad, Mustafa, and Roda at what we believed could be a turning point in the country’s history. This potential influx of Somali leaders, educated at world-class institutions, could spell a new era for Somaliland. But I knew these students faced pressures unlike any I’d seen in American schools. Our Producer Kate Griendling helped us dig deep into the students’ family circumstances, responsibilities, and dreams. We captured some special moments that will only grow in significance over time. Now, we want to do the students’ stories justice by making the best documentary possible.

Interviews on Abaarso campus

Filming Amaal as she works on her application

Progress and Needs

After years of filming, including 5 trips to Somaliland and dozens of shoots in the US, and a six-month edit, we are nearly finished with our feature-length documentary. We will use the money from this Kickstarter campaign for post-production finishing services including color correction, online edit, audio mixing, archival footage, and more. With your help we could finish the film by Summer 2017!

Color Correction = $8,000

Online Edit = $2,000

Audio Mixing = $11,000

Archival Footage = $8,000

Additional Editing = $3,000

Additional Music Cues = $2,000

Administrative = $1,000

Total = $35,000

As a team, we’ve practiced tremendous fiscal responsibility throughout the project. We were discerning in our spending and agreed to forego payments for our time, work, and resources over the years. Our promise to you is that we will use your contributions wisely to make a great film.

Additional Info

Stretch Goals

Our Kickstarter campaign goal is $35,000. This is the minimum amount we need to finish the film. This does not include more robust post-production resources, costs associated with prepping the film for distribution (legal fees and insurance), festival entry, and bringing it on the road to schools and communities across the US.

$40,000 – If we can raise $40,000, we can afford more dynamic/robust graphics, additional archival footage, professional sound design, and festival entry. We think our story will be well-received at festivals given the timeliness of the topic and due to our endearing student characters.

$50,000 – If we can raise $50,000, we can cover the legal fees and insurance necessary to prep our film for wide-distribution so we can share the students’ stories with as many people as possible. To distribute the film we will need E&O insurance, legal representation and a sales agent. These are some of the many hidden costs of making and distributing a film. We will also be able to take the film on the road to schools and universities around the US, sparking constructive discussions. This grassroots trip has been a goal of ours from the beginning.

Filming in Downtown Hargeisa

Our Team

