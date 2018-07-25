Home Somaliland Somaliland:Two days workshop on child protection and referral pathways for immigration officers opens
written by MGoth July 25, 2018
By Goth Mohamed Goth

Hon Mohamed Aden , the director general in the ministry of Family , Social affairs and labour today opened a two day workshop on child protection and referral pathways for Somaliland immigration officers.

Hon Mohamed Aden “Ilka case”speaking during the opening of the two days workshop said,”its imperative for all stakeholders to be informed of the policies that address the care and protection of these children.The goal of this workshop is to show that protecting migrant, displaced and refugee children is not only right in principle, it is also right when put into practice. Indeed, governments and their partners are actively engaged in initiatives within countries and across borders to provide care and protection for uprooted children. Host communities should employ innovative ways to welcome and help integrate them.

He further added, “Community members and humanitarian stakeholders from all Sectors are strongly encouraged to refer individual cases of children affected by any form of neglect, abuse, violence and exploitation and to flag concerns regarding a situation affecting children to the State Ministry of family,social and labour development.

Lastly , Hon Mohamed Aden urged the participants of the workshop to use the knowledge gained in executing their duties.

The workshop was sponsored by UNCIEF.

