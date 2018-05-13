Somaliland-a nation that deserves International Recognition

Somaliland is a country that had been a stable and independent state from Somalia in the past 27 years

after gaining its independence on 18th May 1991. In May this year, Somaliland continues to protest its

legitimacy as an existing nation forward to show the world that it is the only nation in the Horn of Africa

deserving for an international recognition. Being a peaceful and a stable country, Somaliland elected its

fifth president calmly in 2017, While Somalia is known as a country that was once on the center of world

attention but now became a failed state of No-2- according to the Fund for Peace’s Fragile States Index of

2018. However, Somaliland is different from that and has created a haven of stability and self-governance

though the international community is still ignoring Somaliland phenomenon in the Horn of Africa since

it is doing better than other parts of Somalia. Let me say, talks or no talks with Somalia, Somaliland

sovereignty is neither for dialogue nor compromise. Getting ready for marking 18 May independence, the

Organizing Committee led by the vice president of Somaliland, His excellence, Abdurrahman Abdilahi

Ismail (Saylici), announced that the current celebrations for independence will coincide with the holy

month of Ramadan but was put forward on 15 May, 2018. The slogan of this year is “THE SELF-

RELIANCE AND SOLIDARITY FOR ALL SOMALILANDERS, IS WHAT A NATION COULD GO

FORWARD”.

The people of the Republic of Somaliland have been doing preparations for this day in the last two weeks

and are now ready to show the world how they are jubilant over their sovereign state to be recognized by

the world and support the government decision that they wouldn’t be back to Somaliland. Speaking at the

meeting of the organizing committee at the presidential palace, the vice-president called on the people of

Somaliland to come out for marking 18 May of this year and asked the opposition parties to concentrate

on nation building. Following government message, all people prepared themselves to tailor Somaliland

flags which made the tailoring and printing businesses to be busy.

Many believe that the fruitful elections instigated Somaliland to be living peaceful with neighboring

countries and the latest presidential election in 2017 bolstered the case for independence and showed the

world countries that it has the right to be recognized as an independent state from Somalia. In other

words, many international diplomatic individuals from the different states in the world expressed good

feeling for Somaliland democratization process and said that Somaliland could have been rewarded for

what they have done including the peace and tranquility, they established in an unstable region. Although world is ignoring to Somaliland demand for recognition, but now the political international

arena is changing. For this purpose, Somaliland should strengthen its foreign policy in the United States

and Russia, the two of the world’s leading powers that if one of them decide to recognize Somaliland and

then all others will follow the suit, since many, including the African Union argue that recognizing

Somaliland as an independent state could bring turmoil to the region could be realized as a mistaken idea

but they should support that Somaliland and Somalia could be two independent countries from one other

that can help with each other in fighting against terrorism, piracy and insecurity in the region.

In nut shell, Somaliland government and its people should remember their past and continue fighting for

recognition due to the recent changes in the international political arena that created an inspiring hope for

Somaliland’s statehood. I would like to pass my wishes to all Somaliland citizens at home and abroad for

marking the 27th Anniversary of 18 May independence day. I call for all Somalilanders and followers to

mark the celebrations of this day in a peaceful situation.

Somaliland-a nation that deserves International Recognition was last modified: by