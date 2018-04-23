Somalia:The Misgivings of Somali Wagosha community

After the Second World War many Africans adopted the new state system through gaining independence from the colonial powers. This enabled people of different backgrounds to share a country and a government. This was not the case in Somalia, since the Bantu were treated as non-existence people in their own land and in their own country.

The independence of Somalia was another tool used to marginalize this large community which faced deliberate exclusion policies. The civil war caused a lot of mayhem to this community and as a result hundreds were killed, properties looted, rape of our girls and all other forms of persecutions. The Bantu Swahili Speaking were happy with the Kenyan operation to liberate the region from Al Shabab as well as the efforts to ensure the establishment of a new regional state. But the policy of exclusion continued to take shape and our people are being marginalized in their land. Kenyan Forces in Jubbaland land are seen as a blessing to this land which faced a severe bloodshed. Kenya has a role to ensure an inclusive politics do take shape in Jubbaland where all citizens should be equal and reflect the diversity that should exist in Somalia, although many Somalis don’t want to admit the existence of such diversity.

The destructive view of “Greater Somalia’’ adopted by Somali leaders soon after the independence in 1960 was also used to marginalize the Bantu Swahili Speaking community in Somalia . The Bantus are called by their fellow Somalis ADDOON which means slave. Traditionally many Somalis who are of Kushitic origin of Africans do not accept to be referred as Africans. They refer everyone in the world with Bantu physical appearance (kinky hair and large noses) as slaves. Its unfortunate that in this period of the 21st century there are people who want to hide some of their populations just because of their origin or how they look like, while also denying the existence of the greater Shungwaya empire, which is one of the highest achievements of this continent.

The decision of Somalia to join the Arab League in 1974 worsened the situation of the Somali Bantu , since the government was systematically eliminating all Bantu-faces from government institutions in order to show the Arab World that Somalia is an Arab country with no other races like the Bantus etc..

When Ibnu Batuta visited Mogadishu-Somalia in the 13th century according to his book this is what he said about what the cities just outside Mogadishu “They were largely populated by black Africans speaking African languages like Somali in Mogadishu and Bantu further south’’. This statement clearly shows that southern Somalia was for several centuries inhabited by Bantu speaking black Africans.

In the fifteenth century when Portuguese arrived at southern coasts of Brava currently in southern Somalia faced stiff resistance from the local Bantu speaking people there. Their arrival was a significant evidence to the existence of the Bantu Speaking people in the modern southern Somalia. Various Portuguese maps from 1590 and 1643 found in A. Cortesao and A. Teixeira da Moto, Portuagaliae Monumenta Cartographica, Lisbon (Shirazi traditions and composition of Shungwaya) suggest that the name Marka (the provincial town of Lower Shabelle Region in southern Somalia) was actually a Bantu settlement, and the name itself was derived from the local Bantu tribes (Shirazi traditions and composition of Shungwaya).

All these summarized facts indicate the existence of the Shungywa Empire that existed in Jubba territory currently known as Jubbaland. The name Jubba was driven from the Bantu word of Zumbe which means a King.

According to historians some Bantu tribes in the Shungwaya empire moved southward to areas like Mombasa and even further to modern Northern Tanzania.

During the colonial era Jubbaland became part of the British East Africa, but following Anglo-Italian Jubba River agreement in 1924 the area was given to Italy in 1925 . Jubbaland remained as a separate colony for Italian from 1925 to 1926 when it was incorporated to the greater Italian Somaliland. http://www.dcstamps.com/oltre-giuba-italian-colony/

The Bantu Swahili Speaking people in Somalia are Somali nationals and they deserve to be treated as equal citizens like their fellow Somalis who are of origin of Kushitic. Diversity always contributes to political stability and development. We see in Kenya how diversity helped Kenya to thrive where people of different ethnics live together an share the values of One KENYA. I think we have to adopt a theory that people who live in a same country should treat themselves as equal shareholders to a business company, where everyone has a duty to safeguard the interest of the firm.

Finally the East African region, and the entire continent have a moral duty to eradicate any form of exclusion and discrimination from the continent, since failure to that will make us ask the question of why we all fought against South African Apartheid, while allowing Africans discrimination against each other in their countries.

Eng Yarow Sharef Aden(Mashemba)

Chairman

Wagosha Leading Council