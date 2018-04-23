Home Somalia Exclusive:Mogadishu Residents Flee as Government Forces and UAE trained Forces Clash defending Base
Exclusive:Mogadishu Residents Flee as Government Forces and UAE trained Forces Clash defending Base

written by MGoth April 23, 2018
By Goth Mohamed Goth

Mogadishu, the Capital of Somalia once again at midday on Monday the 23rd of April was rocked by sporadic gunfire bitching the various forces of the Federal government of Somalia against each thus reminding resident’s of those bloody days in the 1990’.

According to residents most of fighting took place in the vicinity of General Morgan Military base and surrounding areas.

The General Morgan Military base is where the UAE military adviser’s were based and withdrew two days before.

At least 6 Solider were killed and a dozen other were injured, when government soldiers lead by unnamed renegade commander tried to loot the base during the transition prompting the UAE trained troops to respond to defend the base from being looted and ransacked, this according to Garoweonline.com.

https://www.garoweonline.com/so/news/somalia/wararkii-ugu-dambeeyay-dagaal-ka-dhacay-muqdisho

The ensuring standoff ended when General Abdiweli Gorod, Chief of the General Staff of the Federal Republic of Somalia presented himself in person in a bid to diffuse the situation.

