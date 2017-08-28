Somalia:Judiciary management seminar held in Mogadishu

Share This





















PRESS RELEASE

August 27th 2017

Judiciary management seminar held in Mogadishu

A Judiciary Management in the Maritime context seminar organised by EUCAP Somalia was held in Mogadishu from August 26th-27th.

Twenty-nine Somali judges, including Presidents of the Courts, attended the event at the Mogadishu Supreme Court.

The seminar aimed at developing the capacity and capability of Somali judges, courts and prosecutors focusing on enhancing structures, independence, oversight and management in the judicial system.

The President of the Banadir Regional Court and EUCAP Somalia’s Deputy Head of Mission Keith Murray opened the seminar on August 26th.

Topics covered by EUCAP Somalia’s Legal Adviser who led the seminar included: Courts workflow management; electronic equipment; independence and impartiality, , independent legal opinions ; international models, career management, specialization of judges and auxiliary staff especially in the maritime field; strategic models for judiciary development according to the international standards and basic elements of budgetary management in the judiciary field.