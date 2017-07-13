Somalia:EU hands-over equipment to boost Somali Police capacity building

Share This





















July 13 2017

EU hands-over equipment to boost Somali Police capacity building

Vehicles, GPS devices, radio systems, routers and other assets, including office furniture were handed-over to the Somali Police on July 13th by EUCAP Somalia as part of an agreement between the Mission (previously named EUCAP Nestor with its HQ in Djibouti) and the Somali Ministry of Internal Security (MoIS).

The Djibouti office was closed as a result of a refocusing of the mission’s mandate from a regional one to a single country (Somalia) one.

The equipment was no longer needed by the mission in Djibouti but can greatly contribute to the achievement of the mandate of EUCAP Somalia by supporting national counterparts and broader capacity building efforts.

This donation forms part of the integrated EU approach to increase capacity in rule of law efforts in Somalia. It is also indicative of the coordinated approach of the international community in the country, as the Joint Rule of Law programme (part-EU funded) facilitated the transfer of the equipment from the Mission’s warehouses in Djibouti to several locations in Somalia. Sea transport was supported by UNDP vessels.

The Somali MoIS is allocating the assets between police in Mogadishu, Interim Jubaland Administration, Interim Southwest State, Hiiraan/Middle Shabelle, Interim Galmudug Administration and Puntland.

This type of contribution serves to enhance short and long-term capacity development objectives for the police in Somalia.

Background

EUCAP Somalia is a civilian EU mission, under the auspices of the Common Security and Defence Policy, which assists Somalia in strengthening its capacity to ensure maritime security.