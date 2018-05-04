Brussels, May, 04, 2018 ——Somalia Security High Level Meeting

Joint Declaration by the Co-Chairs Brussels, 2 May 2018

1. Following the Mogadishu Security Conference of 4 December 2017, H.E. Hassan Ali Khaire and EEAS Deputy Secretary General Pedro Serrano co-chaired the Somalia High-Level Security Meeting on 2 May in Brussels. The participants met to present and discuss the gradual, realistic conditions-based Transition Plan with clear target dates in order for Somalia to fully assume its own security and guarantee safety and stability to its people.

2. Participants welcomed the elaboration of the Transition Plan, as approved by the Somalia Federal Government’s Council of Ministers on 19 April 2018 and endorsed by the AU Peace and Security Committee on 30 April. They emphasized the importance of the Transition Plan as a central piece for the implementation of the National Security Architecture and Security Pact agreed in London on 11 May 2017, and reiterated that the Plan should be guided by the rule of law, respect for human rights and include prevention and countering of violent extremism, stabilization and governance. Theywelcomed the participatory process to develop the plan, inclusive of relevant Somali Federal Government institutions, Federal Member States,AMISOM, Troop Contributing Countries and international partners.

3. Participants underlined the comprehensive nature of the Transition Plan, the needto provide a framework for further technical and operational detailed planning, and the importance of moving ahead swiftly with its implementation. They emphasized the importance of the commitment of the Federal Government of Somalia to progressively assume the lead role in providing security for Somalia and to implement reforms in line with the National Security Architecture; of AMISOM and the TCCs to work jointly with the Somali security forces in implementing the Transition Plan and AMISOM’s mandated tasks; and of the international partners to provide increased, more effective, coordinated and unified support to the Transition Plan in all its operational, institution building and stabilisation aspects, within the framework of the Comprehensive Approach to Security (CAS).

4. Participants acknowledged progress made in the reform of the security sector, notably following the conduction of the Operational Readiness Assessments for the Somali National Army and the Police Forces and in line with the National Security Architecture. They encouraged the Federal Government to accelerate the reforms in line with the findings of those ORAs as well as to finalise the on-going ORA of the regional forces.

5. They highlighted the interconnection between the implementation of the Transition Plan and the implementation of economic reforms and the political Road Map towards elections in 2020/21. They welcomed the recent outcome of the Somalia Economic Roundtable at the Spring Meetings on 19 April 2018, where international partners agreed that the time is conducive for pre-arrears clearance owed to International Financial Institutions, hence opening a pathway to international concessional financing and, ultimately, debt relief. In support of this process, the EU, welcoming the indications from key partners, confirmed its commitment to discusswith the Federal Government of Somalia a package of up to €100 million in direct budgetary support.

6. Somalia is on the verge of an historic change. Participants emphasized the importance of politicalstability in order to make progress on the reform agenda, and encouraged all national and international stakeholders to stand behind Somalia at this critical juncture.

7. This positive trajectory of reforms could not have been possible without the sacrifices and bravery of AMISOM and Troop and Police Contributing Countries, which allowed the opening of political space and opportunities for peace, stability and development in Somalia. Participants highlighted that AMISOM’s presence remains critical for the consolidation and further advances of political processes, the strengthening of Somalia security institutions and their gradual assumption of security responsibilities.

8. In this context, participants underlined that the transition is first and foremost about building Somali capacity in the areas of security, justice, good governance and service delivery, enabling the Somali authorities to regain full control of their territory and to provide security and stability for all its population. This will require a transformation of all Somalia security forces and AMISOM, and of the way international support is delivered, so that they can be further adjusted to the new reality on the ground. In this respect, the participants welcomed the report of the African Union and United Nations Special Envoys on AMISOM financing.

9. Looking ahead, the participants:

• Reaffirmed their commitment to start the implementation of the Transition Plan, and to finalise the technical and operational detailed planning for phase one running until June 2019.

• Welcomed progress to date, whilst encouraging the Federal Government to continue the path of reform, in particular in the security sector by fast-tracking critical reforms, against the baseline set out by the ORAs, in the areas of inter alia financial reform, biometric registration and electronic payroll; civilian oversight control; right-sizing of the Somalia National Army, including passage of a Gratuity Bill currently in Parliament, as well as de-mobilisation of unqualified personnel; integration of and support to regional forces; and training of Somali forces with a unified Somali military doctrine.

• Acknowledged the importance of resources for the successful implementation of the Transition Plan. They agreed, in the context of the Comprehensive Approach to Security (CAS) Strands, to identify existing and forthcoming resources for the swift implementation in priority locations identified, including through the reorientation of resources, if necessary.

• To ensure follow-up, set up a Task Force led by the Federal Government of Somalia with a view to develop and implement a strategy to mobilise further resources in support of the three pillars of the Transition Plan: Operational, Institutional Capacity Building and Supporting stabilisation activities.

• Emphasised that AMISOM remains essential for the peace and security effort, and that it must be adjusted in support of, and aligned with,the Transition Plan to enable a gradual shift to a Somali lead in the provision of security, in accordance with UNSCR 2372/17. The forthcoming AU/UN joint review of AMISOM should focus on the requisite elements of this transformative approach.

1. Participants resolved to meet again at the Somalia Partnership Forum to be held in Brussels on 26 June 2018 in order to present the progress made in those areas. This will take stock of progress made, set priorities for the next 6-12 months and make commitments to keep political, security and economic progress on track. This will include resources to support the building of Somalia’s security sector and predictable funding for AMISOM to ensure the stability of its operations, reflecting this transformation and the need for increased burden sharing.

The participants of the meeting

H.E PM Hassan Ali Khaire led the Somali delegation including Cabinet Ministers , MPs and representatives from the Federal Member States; from the EU side participated also EEAS MD Africa Vervaeke, EUSR Rondos and DEVCO DDG Doens. Other participants included UN SRSG, UNSOS Filipetto, UN Envoy Guehenno, AU SRCC, AMISOM TCCs and senior level officials from key security partners US, UK, FR, DE, NL, SW, IT, NO, TK and UAE.