Twenty-four candidates, including the incumbent president, have each paid US$ 30,000 election fee half of which will be donated to drought relief initiatives. A former president, a former prime minister and an incumbent prime minister are among the candidates.

Unlike the 2012 election, both the senators in the Upper House and MPs in the Lower House will cast a secret ballot.

The three kingmakers in the election are the Southwest State MPs , the Fifth Clan MPs and an alliance of MPs from the north and the south mistakenly labelled Somaliland MPs . President of Southwest State, Sharif Hassan , who is thought to have handpicked Southwest State’s federal MPs , has not openly supported any presidential candidate. He may support his former colleague and co-member of the Alliance for the Reliberation of Somalia, the former president of the Transitional Federal Government of Somalia, Sharif Sheikh Ahmed. He might throw his MPs’ weight behind the incumbent president, who promised him a consultative role in the formation of the next federal government. He might help the incumbent prime minister, Omar A. Sharmarke , realise his dream to become a president. Sharmarke promised S harif Hassan full support before the election of Mohamed Sheikh Jawari as a federal parliamentary speaker had put to an end Sharif Hassan’s candidacy.

Fifth Clan MPs , made up of representatives from minority clans ( aka Others ) are not politically invisible kingmakers. So far, no presidential candidate has proposed a political programme to protect rights of minorities who, unlike the other four clans in the power-sharing mechanism, have no a federal state. A presidential candidate who vows to rectify the political inequality that subjected some Somalis to third clan citizenship will not only show exemplary civic-mindedness but will deepen an agenda to reverse the political marginalisation of minorities, an outcome of the Djibouti-sponsored reconciliation conference in 2000.

MPs from “ Somaliland ” have met several presidential candidates Somaliland government claimed it had an input in the election of Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as a president. The elder northern statesman in Mogadishu, Jama Mohamed Qalib said: “Somalia needs a new political leadership not beholden to either Kenya or Ethiopia”. Somaliland opposition party chairman Faisal Ali Warabe told the media that “ Somaliland should keep an eye on the Somali election as some anti- Somaliland politicians are seeking the Somali presidency”. from “” have met several presidential candidates but have not supported any candidate in public . In 2012 thegovernment claimed it had an input in the election ofas a president. The elder northern statesman in Mogadishu,Mohamedsaid: “Somalia needs a new political leadership not beholden to either Kenya or Ethiopia”.opposition party chairman Faisal Alitold the media that “should keep an eye on the Somali election as some anti-politicians are seeking the Somali presidency”.

The Somali kingmakers in the forthcoming election have different agendas. That is why the Somali presidential election is the toughest and the most unpredictable contest for Villa Somalia.