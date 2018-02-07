Somalia is invading Somaliland

Since Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo was nominated as President of Somalia, he could not rest from conspiracies against Republic of Somaliland in different forms including diplomatic and finally full-scale war.

Farmajo spends a lot of the public money on media propaganda against Somaliland like social media. He beckons the politicians, businessmen, students and different tribe chiefs (known Traitors in Somaliland) to come to Mogadishu to use against Somaliland.

He appoints the traitors in his cabinet, in an attempt to misguide the international community over having support in Somaliland and there are people who don’t support Somaliland independence. He even sponsored militia to disturb the recent presidential elections in Somaliland, mainly in the far east of Somaliland.

The militia troubled voting process by attacking voting centers, stealing ballot boxes and threatened election stuff. The Somaliland National Military Forces chased them away and tightened the grip across far east of Somaliland. The election completed successfully and won praise from international election observers.

The President of Somalia Farmajo who was a member of Siyad Barre regime who committed crimes against humanity in Somaliland (1978 – 1991) including ethnic cleansing, displacement and widespread bombing and killing, violated terms of the agreements between Somaliland and Somalia over airspace management of former Somali Republic.

He unilaterally declared control of the airspace without discussing with Somaliland and ICAO. He installed dummy equipment with help of Italian Mafia in Mogadishu Airport, as part of his illegal claim over control of the airspace.

Furthermore, and due to the silence of the international community over all provocations and hostilities against Somaliland, Farmajo dared to send a minister in his cabinet (a traitor) into Somaliland territory. This is the first time in the history that Somalia President sent a member of his cabinet (traitor) to enter Somaliland territory for incitement. The traitor met members of the local community in the remote areas and encouraged them to take up arms against their own government, Somaliland.

During visit of Farmajo in North-East regions of Somalia known Puntland that borders Somaliland, Farmajo instructed military buildup at the border with Somaliland including many tribal militia who later infiltrated into Somaliland territory. Somaliland army chased the militia and took over the control of TUKO-RAQ village, which fall into the hands of the militia. The militia went back into save heavens in Somalia’s region of Puntland.

First hand reports say, that more pro-Farmajo militia are gathering in order to retaliate. This hostility has direct link with recent visit of Farmajo to Puntland.

Disingenuously, Farmajo is trying to tell the international community that the conflict is between Somaliland and Puntland but reality is that Mogadishu regime is financing, equipping and mentoring such militia against Somaliland’s democracy and good governance.

Farmajo is supporting the war against Somaliland on the bases of tribe, claiming that majority of the inhabitant of Somaliland’s far east regions belong to Darood tribe, in which Farmajo belongs too.

This is serious claims because there are also Darood kinsmen in Ethiopia and Kenya. The question lingering in mind is, will the Farmajo’s tribe based land-expansion campaign extend into Ethiopia and Kenya like 1963 and 1977.

Farmajo is losing his mind over constant uplift of Somaliland in good governance, democracy and human rights, while his country is falling into starvation, war, terrorism and poor social services.

Farmajo team in Mogadishu is against recent peace agreement between Somailland and KHAATUMO led by Pro. Khalif Galydh and Faysal Ali Wareeb. The agreement was successful and all disagreement settled.

Somaliland used its homegrown peace-making technique to end the difference with KHAATUMO. Today Pro. Galydh, KHAATUMO Leader, is in Hargeisa to further solidify the agreement. The international community welcome the agreement.

The self-styled region of Puntland, Somalia, relocated its forces from the mountainous region of Galgala, which they were fighting Al-Shabab group, to border with Somaliland. This will give Al-Shabab good time to regroup due to failed policy of Farmajo against Somaliland.

Farmajo believes to overpower Somaliland militarily just like his mentor Siyad Barre, which violates the agreement between Somaliland and Somalia under patronage of the international agreement, AU and EU. The agreement states that Somalia and Somaliland should maintain peaceful coexistence and avoid any statement that could trigger rift.

International community and regional government like Ethiopia should know that Mogadishu regime will be sole responsible of any war in the region, because Somaliland is within its 1960 border, while Somalia militia is infiltrating into Somaliland.

By\ Abdulaziz Al-Mutairi

Email: az.almutairi@yahoo.com