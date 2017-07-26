Somalia government denies claims made by in the Indian Ocean newletter, Upholds Dahabshiil Intergrity

Somalia Government denies claims made in the Indian Ocean Newsletter, upholds Dahabshiil integrity – Press Release

The Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) denies claims made in the Indian Ocean Newsletter issue 1455 (dated 21 July 2017) and published by www.africaintelligence.com.

The article, which is entitled “Struggling government sparks concern in West” is false in its assertions pertaining to the supposed statements made by the Somali Prime Minister in a meeting with three diplomats in Hargeisa where the integrity of key Somali businessmen and companies namely; Ahmed Yusuf of Hormuud Telcom Somalia, Abdirashid Ducale of Dahabshiil, and Mohamed Yusuf Ahmed of Salama Bank was discussed.

The FGS states that no such meeting to discuss the integrity and conduct of the above mentioned individuals and businesses took place. The FGS is concerned that the ill motivated article is aimed at undermining the valuable relationship between the business community and the government.