Somalia: Dahabshil Bank International Opens in Kismayu

Dahabshil Bank International (DBI), today, officially opened its doors to business in Kismayu of Jubbaland.

Farid Jama Suleiman, Minister Commerce of the Federal State of Jubbaland, stated that he was honored to be part of the DBI event since the Bank symbolized another notch up the development scale of Jubbaland.

“We wholeheartedly welcome Dahabshiil Group and DBI to all of Jubbaland with the honor it deserves,” Minister Farid stated.

“There is no Somali anywhere in the world who is not fully versed with the contribution you have made to our lives, establishing lifelines wherever your presence is established. You have fully earned the honor and respect accorded you,” he said.

Representing Head office at the opening ceremony was Abdirashid Farah Ahmed, CEO of Dahabshiil Money Transfer (DMT) and Operations Center.

“The Bank we are opening here today is part of a larger network of Dahabshiil offices that offer customers services in over 144 countries with a total of 124 000 branches,” Abdirashid said.

Mr. Abdirashid pointed out that a great number of jobs will be created by projects DBI will invest on thus elevating the living conditions of innumerable households in the area.

DBI Kismayu, he went on to say, and its investments portfolio will certainly boost business development from the small vendor to large-scale business enterprises replicating the success achieved at other branches in Djibouti and in other major Somali cities.

Osman AliHallane, CEO of DBI South and Central Somalia, speaking at the ceremony expressed his confidence that DBI Kismayu will play a critical role in regional development.

“Since the first day DBI was inaugurated in Djibouti (2010), it established itself as a major, pivotal pillar to Somali economy,” Mr. Hallane said.

Following the official cutting of the ribbon, the inauguration ceremony was held at Hotel Aga, where the city’s business community, traditional leaders, civil society and international organizations, prominent members of the public and government branches, led by the city Mayor, Mohamed Ibrahim, attended.

