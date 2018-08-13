Somali Prime Minister welcomes high-level Eritrean delegation in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, August 13, 2018Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire received a high-level delegation from Eritrea including foreign minister, H. E. Ahmed Saleh and adviser to President of Eritrea, Mr. Yamane Gebreab, who are on an official visit to Somalia at the invitation of President of the Somalia, H. E Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (Farmajo).

In his welcome remarks, the Prime Minister stated that this visit and the previous one by Somalia’s president to Eritrea bear important significance for bilateral relations and show how the countries are determined to advance their cooperation.

Welcoming the guest, the Prime Minister said the visits are set to expand Somali-Eritrean friendship, stressing that a stable Horn of Africa region is important for the development of all countries in the region and that Somalia is ready to take its due role in this regard.

Thankful for reception, the Eritrean Foreign Minister said his country is interested in developing cordial relationship with Somalia, adding his visit comes to follow up with his Somalia counterparts what the leaders of the two countries agreed late last month. Mr Salah reiterated Eritrea’s willingness to resume diplomatic and economic ties with Somalia.

The parties exchanged views concerning the possibility to strengthen cooperation in various spheres of activity.