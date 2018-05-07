Home Somaliland Somali Poet Receives Presidential Pardon
Somaliland

Somali Poet Receives Presidential Pardon

written by MGoth May 7, 2018
Somali poet Nacima Qorane, who was arrested in January for advocating Somaliland reunite with Somalia, has been released after being pardoned by Somaliland’s president, her lawyer has said.

In April a court in the self-declared republic of Somaliland sentenced Qorane to three years in jail for bringing the state into contempt.

She had been released without conditions after her family appealed to the president for a pardon, her lawyer Mubarak Abdi Ismail told BBC Somali.

“I am happy. She is happy,” he added.

During her trial the prosecution said Ms Qorane – who is from Somaliland – had labelled the breakaway state a “region” and “insulted and defamed” its government.

