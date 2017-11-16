Soldiers Seize Zimbabwe State TV in Military Takeover

The revolution will, apparently, be televised. Last week, Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, 93, fired his vice president and appointed his own wife to the post. On Monday, Gen. Constantino Chiwenga, who’d been accused of treasonable conduct, threatened to “step in.” And today soldiers have taken Zimbabwe’s national broadcaster, with Maj. Gen. SB Moyo reading a statement on air saying the operation was targeting “criminals” in government and wasn’t a coup. South African President Jacob Zuma said he spoke with Mugabe, who is confined to his home but otherwise “fine.”

