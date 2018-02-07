Somaliland:DP World Distributes Water to 600 drought families

By Goth Mohamed Goth

The Global trade enabler DP World which runs the company which operators the Berbera port is delivering water donations to 600 drought families living in Ugaaso Maro village in Go’da Weyn District the Sahil region of Somaliland.

The water will be distributed in 20 tankers, carrying 11,000 litres each. The aid is estimated to reach drought affected people living in those villages in the region over the next month. The Go’da Weyan district administrator briefed DP World officials on the current drought situation affecting the area, he also thanked Somaliland government and DP World for availing their assistance.

Mr. Hassan Egge , speaking on behalf of DP World said, “We take our commitment to our communities very seriously and this work aims to address the immediate needs of the people in the Sahil region. We will continue to monitor the situation and work with our partners to offer sustainable aid solutions in the future.

This is not the first DP World has extended its assistance to drought affected families in Sahil region , last year the Global trade enabler DP World i delivered over 4.5 million litres of water to people living in villages in the Sahil region of Somaliland. The water was distributed in 410 tankers, carrying 11,000 litres each. The aid is estimated to reach 15,000 people living in villages in the region over the next month.