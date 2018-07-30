SLDA officials meet with Somaliland Diaspora Communities in East and Southern Africa

By Goth Mohamed Goth

Mr. Abdurrahman Abdullah Hersi (Dayaxwerer), the Chairman of Somaliland Diaspora Agency currently on a working tour covering the East and Southern Africa countries notably Tanzania, South Africa, Botswana , Zambia in a bid to enhance communications and working relations with Somaliland diaspora communities in those countries and the whole African continent.

Mr. Abdurrahman Abdullah Hersi (Dayaxwerer), the Chairman of Somaliland Diaspora Agency flanked by Ms. Sahra Hashi, the SLDA director of planning commenced the working tour in the South African cities of Johannesburg and Cape Town where the majority of Somaliland diaspora communities reside,

Upon their arrival, the SLDA officials were received by Somaliland diaspora communities in South Africa and had various meetings with diaspora communities on the 22nd, July in Cape Town and the 24th, July in the Johannesburg. During the two meetings, the SLDA officials met with the various committees the Somaliland diaspora, including businesspersons, academics, women groups and youth.

Mr. Ismail Dabaare, a senior elder and one among the early SL settlers in Cape Town while welcoming the visiting SLDA officials gave a brief history of the hurdles and strides of the SL community in that country, among those present at the meeting were Mr. Ahmed Jama Shire, Somaliland representative to the Republic of South Africa.

On his part, Mr. Abdurrahman Abdullah Hersi the Chairman of Somaliland Diaspora (Dayaxwerer), the Chairman of Somaliland Diaspora Agency briefed the diaspora on the overall country’s situation, the untapped potential in investing in Somaliland and at the same time urging the diaspora community to contribute in nation building efforts. He further advised the diaspora community to shun tribalism and instead promoted unity by upholding cohesion amongst themselves; enhance national aspiration by forging closer alliance with host country (South Africa).

The diaspora community had the opportunity to engage in a Q&A session with the visiting SLDA officials, they lauded the Somaliland Diaspora Agency and MoFA for its efforts in linking up SL diaspora communities wherever they maybe.

Mr. Abdurrahman Abdullah Hersi (Dayaxwerer), Agency during his stay will meet with S.A officials and international organizations based in that country. The Chairman of Somaliland Diaspora will in the coming days visit Zambia and Tanzania, while Ms. Sahra Hashi, the SLDA director of planning will on his behalf proceed to Botswana.

