Republic of Somaliland has international borders demarcated on the basis of International treaties that are sacrosanct, permanent, and non-negotiable

“There is nothing more precision than freedom” Ho Chi Minh

“A free people ought not only be armed and disciplined, but they should have sufficient arms and ammunition to maintain a status of independence from any who might attempt to abuse them, which would include their own government.” George Washington

“Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death.” Patrick Henry

Somalilanders have struggled for their freedom and sovereignty for many years and paid a hug price in blood and treasure. Freedom is the state of being free, self-determination, liberty, opposite of slavery; and the power of acting in the character of a moral personality. It is the free will of the people that could not be subject to any outside checks, limitations, or prohibition. Free people are those who determine and control their destiny. This is what Somalilanders have achieved following so many years of a bitter struggle, and the sacrifice of countless lives and treasure. The tree of freedom is watered with the blood of gigantic number of martyrs. Somalilanders are ready to defend, preserve and sustain their hard won independence and sovereignty.

Republic of Somaliland is a peaceful country located in a highly volatile region in the Horn of Africa, which is laden with both ancient, modern, man-made, political, ethnic disputes, and conflicts. It is an island of peace and democracy surrounded by a number of dictatorships and for life presidents. Somalilanders are peace-loving people, but make no mistake about it they are also tenacious, resilient, and ferocious people who are so dedicated to defend the sustainability and existence of their independence, sovereignty, and self-determination. They are masters of their destiny who have their faith in their hands. The people of Somaliland will stick to their self-determination and independence forever, and they are ready to defend it by any means necessary and at any cost. They truly believe that their freedom, independence, and sovereignty which are priceless commodities no money can buy on the face of this earth.

Treaties that demarked British Somaliland international borders

Somaliland borders were demarcated and delineated through international treaties. The first treaty for the demarcation of British Somaliland borders was the Anglo-French treaty of 1888. That was followed by the Anglo-Italian treaty of 1894, and the last treaty was the Anglo Ethiopia treaty of 1897. The latest treaty also included the British betrayal of the treaties between Somaliland and the British in 1884 that did not include the ceding of Somaliland territory. The British definitely violated the former treaty and ceded a junk of British Somaliland territory called “Houd and Reserve Area” to Imperial Ethiopia led by Emperor Haile Selassie. That is to say Somaliland borders were delineated and demarked by international treaties via international law. The Anglo Ethiopia-Treaty Treaty of 1897 also sometimes called the Rodd Treaty was an agreement negotiated between diplomat Sir Rennell Rodd of Great Britain and Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia. It was signed on 14 May 1897, and the goal was to strengthen and render more effective and profitable the friendship between the two kingdoms.”

Among the three treaties for the demarcation of British Somaliland borders, the Anglo-Ethiopia treaty was the most detailed and is composed of several articles. There was also a hidden clause which was not disclosed to the people of the then British Somaliland at the time, and that was a flagrant violation of the 1884 treaty between Somaliland and the British, and according to the hidden clause a huge British Somaliland territory called “Houd and Reserve Aare (HRA) were to be ceded to Imperial Ethiopia in 1954. All the articles of the treaty with the exclusion of the hidden clause became a public record were publicized. Most of the publicized articles were emphasizing the importance of establishing a good trade relationship between British Somaliland and Ethiopia. Lastly, Ethiopia will imports goods and merchandise through Somaliland’s ancient port of Zeila.

Suleiman Egeh is a freelance writer and a senior science instructor