Published On: Thu, Oct 12th, 2017

Prof. Al Mariam’s Voice of America Interview (Amharic) on T-TPLF Sanctions

For the first time ever, tthe Tigrean People’s Liberation Front (T-TPLF)  has responded to me in person.  
 
The T-TPLF does not address any of the issues I raised in my interview with the Voice of America Amharic Program regarding my letter asking President Trump to impose sanctions on the T-TPLF and the T-TPLF’s role in South Sudan.
 
Instead, the T-TPLF responds by questioning my “Ethiopian-ness”.
 
VOA interview (10/12/2017) audio available at this link and attached:
 
 

