Prof. Al Mariam’s Voice of America Interview (Amharic) on T-TPLF Sanctions

For the first time ever, tthe Tigrean People’s Liberation Front (T-TPLF) has responded to me in person.

The T-TPLF does not address any of the issues I raised in my interview with the Voice of America Amharic Program regarding my letter asking President Trump to impose sanctions on the T-TPLF and the T-TPLF’s role in South Sudan.

Instead, the T-TPLF responds by questioning my “Ethiopian-ness”.

VOA interview (10/12/2017) audio available at this link and attached: