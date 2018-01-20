President Meets with the European Union envoy to Somaliland and Somalia

The President and EU Envoy discussed ways of kick starting the stalled Somaliland/Somalia talks

By Goth Mohamed Goth

H.E President Musa Bihi Abdi on Friday met with Ambassador Veronique Lorenzo, the European Union envoy to Somaliland and Somalia who is currently visiting the country.

The President and EU Envoy during meeting discussed a wide range of issues among them how to enhance working cooperation between Somaliland and the European Union among them the fight against terrorism and piracy.

Ambassador Veronique Lorenzo, the European Union envoy pledged to increase assistance to Somaliland in the areas of economic development projects and funding for the strategic Berbera corridor.

The President and EU Envoy also discussed ways of kick starting the stalled Somaliland/Somalia talks.

H.E President Musa Bihi Abdi reiterated to the European Union representative the need to enhance support in the areas of education especially in vocational education training.