President-elect receives Djibouti delegates

By M.A. Egge

The President-elect H.E Musa Bihi Abdi received over the week a high profile delegation from the Djibouti government that consisted of diplomats, members of parliament and senior administrative officers.

The newly elected Head of State was flanked by his running mate who has been elected for the second time H.E. Abdirahamn Abdillahi Ismael, the first and second KULMIYE party chairmen Messres Mohammed Kahin Ahmed and Ahmed Abdi Deere and other senior ruling party officials.

The Djibouti delegates who paid the President-elect a courtesy call at his private residence comprised amongst other the advisor to Djibouti PM Mr. Nagib Kamil Abdillahi, MP Ai Abdi Farah and the Djbiouti representative in Somaliland Ambassador Hussein Omar Kawaliye.

MP Farah pointed out that their visit was one that was meant to fortify SL-Djibouti relations hence was depicted to magnify the brethren-ship and close social, economical and bilateral relations between the two countries that has been in place and ran for ages.

He said that their trip preceded a larger official visit that his country would undertake for the forthcoming inauguration ceremony of the SL President-elect.

The Djiboutians hailed the newly elected president for his victory and praised the people of Somaliland for successfully holding such a peaceful and ultra-modern presidential election that was applauded universally.

MP Farah noted that the country has triumphed in a grey area surpassing all African countries in the biometric identification system hence solely footed the national electoral bills without tangible foreign help.

The SL representative to Djibouti Ambassador Abdifatah Said Ahmed echoed the words of the Djibouti parliamentarian citing the reasons for the visit as one to be succeeded by an official Djibouti trip for the swearing-in ceremony of the president-elected, cementing the bond of brotherhood between the two countries and congratulating their host for being triumphant in the presidential race.

