Police Shot Dead One Person and Injure Seven others in Baligubadle

By Goth Mohamed Goth

One person was shot dead and seven others were seriously injured during a violent confrontation between rowdy crowds and law enforcement officers in Baligubadle town, Hawd region.

The deceased 25 years old man Mr. Abdihakim Aw Abdi Adan Diriye was among crowds who thronged the venue waiting for food aid distribution.

The officers had stepped in to maintain order among rowdy mobs who tried to forcefully storm the drought food distribution centre.

A police officer assigned to the food distribution centre is said to have accidentally fired his firearm in the ensuring stampede.