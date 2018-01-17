Ethiopia:PM Hailemariam receives Somaliland President

Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn held discusion with Somaliland President Musa Bihi Abdi here in Addis Ababa yesterday.

During the meeting, the Premier and the President discussed on ways to further strengthen peace and security, economic, trade and educational cooperation between Ethiopia and Somaliland.

Prime Minister Hailemarim said Ethiopia considers the development of its neighbors as its own development, adding “it would continue offering scholarship for Somaliland youth.”

Ethiopia wants to strengthen its economic integration with Somaliland by using Port of Berbera. Hence, due attention would be given for the development of the port’s access road, the Premier indicated.

The Premier further said that Ethiopia would provide support for Somaliland in the fight against al-Shabaab.

President Musa Bihi Abdi for his part said Somaliland has keen interest in cementing its relation and cooperation with Ethiopia, particularly in the political, security and economic sectors.

Source:Office of the Prime Minister