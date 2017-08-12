Pharmacovigilance: An Overview to Drug Safety Monitoring in Somaliland

Share This





















Pharmacovigilance is like a sunshade to describe the processes for monitoring and evaluating ADRs and it is a key component of effective drug regulation systems, clinical practice and public health programmes. The number of Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs) reported in hargiesa is unlimited and to understand the pharmacovigilance, a high level of expertise is required to rapidly detect drug risks as well as to defend the product against an inappropriate removal. Pharmacovigilance is an important and integral part of clinical research and these days it is growing in many countries. Today many pharmacovigilance centers are working for drug safety monitoring in the worldwide.

Drug safety and pharmacovigilance remains a dynamic clinical and scientific discipline. Pharmacovigilance is defined by the World Health Organization (WHO) as ’the science and activities relating to the detection, assessment, understanding and prevention of adverse effects or any other drug-related problem. It plays a vital role in ensuring that doctors, together with the patient, have enough information to make a decision when it comes to choosing a drug for treatment. However, despite all their benefits, evidence continues to get those bigger adverse reactions to medicines which are common, yet often preventable, cause of illness, disability and even death. In some countries for instance, hargiesa, adverse drug reactions (ADRs) rank among the top 10 leading causes of mortality. In order to prevent or to reduce harm to patients and thus improve public health, mechanisms for evaluating and monitoring the safety of medicines in clinical use are vital.

Future consideration which may be implemented to establish better pharmacovigilance practice in Somaliland:

A center of pharmacovigilance should be established in Somaliland and qualified pharmacist with experience should be recruited. Pharmacovigilance should be less focused on finding harm and more on extending knowledge of safety. Complex risk-benefit decisions are amenable to, and likely to be improved by, the use of formal decision analysis. Pharmacovigilance should operate in a culture of scientific development. This requires the right balance of inputs from various disciplines, a stronger academic base, and greater availability of basic training, and resource which is dedicated to scientific strategy. Systematic audit of pharmacovigilance processes and outcomes should be developed and implemented based on agreed standards (’good pharmacovigilance practice).

CONCLUSION

Pharmacovigilance continues to play a crucial role in meeting the challenges posed by the ever increasing range and potency of medicines, all of which carry an inevitable and some- times unpredictable potential for harm. When adverse effects and toxicity do appear, especially when previously unknown, it is essential that these are reported, analyzed and their significance is communicated effectively to the pharmacovigilance to interpret the information. . On this basis it can be assumed worse situation in smaller cities and villages where there is low literacy rate. This calls for proper awareness, training programs nationwide, restricting unnecessary drugs, check and balance on pharmacies regarding OTC products and prescription only drugs and ensuring access of common man to essential drugs.

Written By:

Mustafe Khalid Mohamed

B.Pharm (IIUC), MS.c in Pharmacology & Clinical Pharmacy (NSU)

Email: fawzi3827@gmail.com

Phone Number: 0633815547