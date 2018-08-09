Moscow Slams US Poisoning Sanctions

Russia decried new “draconian” American sanctions and denied using the Novichok nerve agent to poison ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter on British soil last March. “We grew accustomed to not hearing any facts or evidence,” its embassy in Washington complained. The sanctions, announced by the U.S. State Department yesterday, target trade of national security-regulated goods and are expected to take effect later this month. Observers believe they’ll allow President Donald Trump to claim he’s still tough on Russia amid the ongoing probe into potential collusion between his campaign and the Kremlin.

