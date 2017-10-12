Minstry of Foreign Affairs launches books on History, Humanitarian and Somaliland legal case.

Share This





















By Goth Mohamed Goth

Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation today at a ceremony held at the Mansoor Hotel launched MoFOs books on History, Humanitarian and Somaliland legal case.

Dr. Saad Ali shire, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and international Cooperation during the launching ceremony briefed those attending the on the achievements of the ministry during the past seven years and what motivated them to publish the three books.

Among those notable persons attending today’s ceremony were Prof. Abdisalaan Yassin, Eng. Mohamed Hashi and Hon Hassan Isse.The trio were present when the Somali National Movement (SNM) was formed in 1981.