MIDAS TRAINING FOR IMMIGRATION OFFICERS

IOM Djibouti organized a 3 day training session from the 19th till the 21st of June for senior immigration officers from Djibouti and Somaliland on the IOM border management system MIDAS. Held at the Nagad Police Academy “APIFA” in Djibouti, 14 officials from the Djiboutian immigration police (Police des Airs et les Frontieres) and 5 from Somaliland immigration police attended. B inane Fall, MIDAS expert from the Regional Office in Dakar, Senegal, led the sessions which focused on the installation of the updated MIDAS version 4.1 software, which now permits users to verify biometric data. Fall trained immigration officials on scanning identification documents and visas, registering vehicles and recording issues in the MIDAS database.

The training, which falls under the IBM program that IOM Djibouti is implementing, will help the National police in the use of MIDAS equipment and improving border management procedures at official entry points.

A family of 7 arrived at the M RC in Obock at the beginning of July after travelling by boat from Yemen. Originally from Sudan, Zahra, Houssein and their 5 children sought assistance to help them return home.

IOM Djibouti organized their interview with the Sudanese embassy in Djibouti to secure transit visas. However, only Houssein and the children were granted visas. Zahra, born in Yemen from Eritrean parents who became asylum seekers, had no other documentation to prove her identity. The embassy of Sudan could not deliver travel documents to her. IOM Djibouti organized the voluntary return of Houssein and their children.