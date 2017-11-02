Maritime legislation workshop held in Hargeisa, in cooperation with Somaliland Attorney General Office

Share This





















EUCAP organises Maritime Legislation workshop in cooperation with Somaliland Attorney General Office

PRESS RELEASE

November 2nd 2017

A Maritime legal workshop took place from October 31st to November 2nd in Hargeisa. The event was

organized and funded by EUCAP in cooperation with the Somaliland Attorney General Office (AGO)

under the umbrella of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Counter Piracy Coordination Office.

Thirty eight participants from the Judiciary (judges and prosecutors), Police, Coast Guard and

immigration officers, along with Berbera Maritime and Fisheries Academy officers and six trainers from

the Somaliland AGO attended the workshop, including four women (three trainees and one trainer).

Hosted at the Ambassador Hotel, the officers were trained on several subjects, including: theoretical

and practical aspects regarding applicable Maritime Law (Jurisdiction, Territorial Water, and Maritime

Crimes); the legal framework for the Somaliland Coast Guard Law; Fishery Law, Human trafficking,

smuggling of migrants, contraband and investigation of maritime related crimes.

Besides acquiring additional professional skills, the enhancement of cooperation among the

participating Somaliland agencies was a key objective of the workshop.

Background

EUCAP is a civilian EU mission, under the auspices of the Common Security and Defence Policy, which

assists Somaliland in strengthening its capacity to ensure maritime security.

