Maritime legislation workshop held in Hargeisa, in cooperation with Somaliland Attorney General Office
PRESS RELEASE
November 2nd 2017
A Maritime legal workshop took place from October 31st to November 2nd in Hargeisa. The event was
organized and funded by EUCAP in cooperation with the Somaliland Attorney General Office (AGO)
under the umbrella of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Counter Piracy Coordination Office.
Thirty eight participants from the Judiciary (judges and prosecutors), Police, Coast Guard and
immigration officers, along with Berbera Maritime and Fisheries Academy officers and six trainers from
the Somaliland AGO attended the workshop, including four women (three trainees and one trainer).
Hosted at the Ambassador Hotel, the officers were trained on several subjects, including: theoretical
and practical aspects regarding applicable Maritime Law (Jurisdiction, Territorial Water, and Maritime
Crimes); the legal framework for the Somaliland Coast Guard Law; Fishery Law, Human trafficking,
smuggling of migrants, contraband and investigation of maritime related crimes.
Besides acquiring additional professional skills, the enhancement of cooperation among the
participating Somaliland agencies was a key objective of the workshop.
Background
EUCAP is a civilian EU mission, under the auspices of the Common Security and Defence Policy, which
assists Somaliland in strengthening its capacity to ensure maritime security.
