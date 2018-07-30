Home Somaliland JOINT IGAD-UNSOM MISSION COMPLETES VISIT AIMED AT HELPING RESOLVE TUKARAQ CONFLICT
JOINT IGAD-UNSOM MISSION COMPLETES VISIT AIMED AT HELPING RESOLVE TUKARAQ CONFLICT

written by MGoth July 30, 2018
Mogadishu – A joint IGAD-UNSOM mission visited Garowe, Puntland, and Hargeisa, Somaliland, from 28 to 30 July 2018, to take forward ongoing efforts to find a peaceful resolution of the conflict in the Tukaraq area of Sool region.

In Garowe, the mission held discussions with President Abdiweli Mohamed Ali Gaas, Vice President Abdihakim Abdullahi Haji Omar and Traditional Elders from the Sool region.  In Hargeisa, they met with President Muse Bihi Abdi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Saad Shire, and other members of the Cabinet, together with members of the two Houses of Parliament, as well leaders of the UCID and WADDANI opposition political parties, representatives from civil society and a committee of Somaliland elders and entrepreneurs who are working with their counterparts from Puntland to de-escalate tensions and create conditions that should allow a peaceful solution and restore the free flow of people, goods and services between Puntland and Somaliland.

The mission discussed with the interlocutors some ideas on how they could work towards resolving the Tukaraq crisis and exchanged views on the way forward.

The discussions were held in a very positive atmosphere. The leaders of both Somaliland and Puntland and all other interlocutors from both sides reiterated their commitment to finding a peaceful solution. They openly explained their positions, welcomed the ideas from the joint mission as a good basis for taking forward the ongoing search for a solution and shared additional ideas for consideration.

The joint IGAD-UN team will now further elaborate the emerging ideas and clarify issues that came up during the discussions, with a view to returning to Puntland and Somaliland for further discussions in the coming days and weeks.

