Introducing Somaliland Development Bulletin

Share This





















Almost a twenty-six years have passed since Somaliland unilaterally seceded from Somalia. Although it has not attained recognition, the International Community has granted Somaliland ‘special funding status’: development assistance for Somaliland does not come through Mogadishu, where the Federal Government of Somalia is based.

Since 2010 Somaliland has received development assistance from countries and supranational organisations— UN, EU, World Bank, USA, Japan, Turkey,

Egypt and UAE. There is a need to address inequality manifested the way the Somaliland National Development Plan allocated resources to regions controlled by the Somaliland administration. Somaliland Development Bulletin aims to become a forum for debating development initiatives in Somaliland. Its complimentary objectives are:

1– To use open data to publish analytic reports on development projects in Somaliland

2-To start a debate on inequality in all its forms in Somaliland.

3-To create a platform for discussing threat of climate change to pastoralists and farmers in Somaliland.

4- To promote transparency in the distribution of development assistance .

The Bulletin aims to bridge the gap between journalists’ accounts on development and academics’ research.

We welcome suggestions for improvement and ideas for articles. The Bulletin will appear four times per year..

Liban Ahmad,

Editor, Somaliland Development Bulletin

sldbulletin@gmail.com