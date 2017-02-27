Advertisement Dahabshiil Telesom
Published On: Mon, Feb 27th, 2017

Introducing Somaliland Development Bulletin

Share This
Tags

Almost a twenty-six  years have  passed since Somaliland unilaterally seceded from Somalia. Although it has not attained recognition,  the International Community has granted Somaliland ‘special funding status’: development assistance for Somaliland does not come through Mogadishu, where the Federal Government of Somalia is based.

Since 2010 Somaliland has received development assistance from countries and supranational organisations—  UN, EU, World Bank, USA, Japan, Turkey,

Egypt and  UAE.  There is a need to address inequality manifested the way the Somaliland National Development Plan  allocated resources to regions controlled by the Somaliland administration. Somaliland Development Bulletin aims to become a forum for debating development initiatives in Somaliland.  Its complimentary objectives are:

1– To use open data to publish analytic reports on development projects in Somaliland

2-To start a debate on  inequality in all its forms in Somaliland.

3-To create a platform for discussing threat of  climate change to pastoralists and farmers in Somaliland.

4- To promote transparency  in the distribution of development assistance .

The Bulletin  aims to bridge the gap between journalists’ accounts on development and academics’ research.

We welcome suggestions  for improvement and ideas for articles. The Bulletin  will appear four times per year..

Liban Ahmad,

 Editor, Somaliland Development Bulletin

 

sldbulletin@gmail.com

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>



Pin It