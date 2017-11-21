Hon Muse Bihi Abdi is the Fifth President of Somaliland.

By Goth Mohamed Goth

The National Electoral Commission has declared Hon Muse Bihi Abdi as the Fifth President of Somaliland.

In a well attended ceremony held at the National Electoral Commission ,Mr. Abdikadir Warsame Iman, the Chairman of the electoral body declared the two ruling party candidates as the winners of the 13th of November Presidential elections.

KULMIYE -305,909-55.19%

WADDANI-226,092-40.73%

UCID-23,140-4.17%

Hon Abdirahman Abdillahi Mohamed ” Irro” wasn’t present during the ceremony