Hargeisa University Management Accords Dahabshiil Highest Accolade at Graduation ’17

The highest management body of the University of Hargeisa (UOH) recognized Dahabshiil Group as the premier contributor to university development for the year 2017.

The Rector of the university, speaking at the 14th graduation ceremony of the university on Wednesday, stated that Dahabshiil Group was unparalleled in the unconditional support it gave to the university for the year.

“I accord the highest accolade of the year to Dahabshiil Group for their support to the university,” Rector Professor Mohamoud Yussuf Musa declared at the podium to a rapturous ovation.

The Rector went on to elaborate on what the Group contributed to the landscape of the university whether it be in the form of gazebos, outdoor seating or service kiosks that took a whole lot of a load off the shoulders of students and staff who otherwise would have travelled to downtown offices to settle accounts or get service on telecom-related issues.

The outgoing President of the Republic of Somaliland, His Excellency Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud ‘Siilaanyo”, who graced the ceremony, handed Dahabshiil the award that marked the UoH’s appreciation and recognition of role played.

Speaking at the ceremony on behalf of the Group, Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud, CEO of SOMTEL, reassured the university and its student mass of a continued support of Dahabshiil as cemented by 15-year long illustrious relationship between the two sides.

“Dahabshiil group will continue to provide you with the necessary support in services and otherwise as we have done in the past,” Hassan said, going on to cordially congratulate the graduating batch on behalf of the Group management, staff and agents across the companies: Dahabshiil Money Transfer (DMT), Dahabshil Bank International (DBI), SOMTEL Telecommunications and General Trading.

The President cut the ribbon on one of the structures the Group built for the University

Dahabshiil has never batted an eyelid when it came to proffering a helping hand to the university since the UOH inception in the year 2000. Selfless donations to the university took off from the very first activities that turned a high school compound to the best tertiary premises in Somaliland.

It all began with the building of the perimeter wall which Dahabshiil contributed as part of the business community. From there on, a yearly financial contribution was set aside for the university which is still on. Construction of halls, classrooms, office supplies and other types of support followed throughout the years.

On top of above, Dahabshil Bank International facilitated much of the investment requirements of the university which turned plans drawn on paper to tangible results that elevated the university to a coveted place way above its peers.