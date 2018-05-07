Home Somaliland Hall packed with crowd for Somaliland Independence Day
Somaliland

Hall packed with crowd for Somaliland Independence Day

written by MGoth May 7, 2018
Hall packed with crowd for Somaliland Independence Day

The city’s Somaliland expat community gathered to celebrate the self-declared independence of their home region on Saturday.

Somaliland is a semi-autonomous region in the northwest of Somalia that declared itself an independent country in 1991.

For expats, Independence Day is an opportunity to celebrate the self-declared country’s “peace and stability,” event organizer Abdullahi Mohamed said as a growing crowd began to to fill the Portuguese Cultural Centre in northeast Edmonton on Saturday night.

Although the rest of the world does not recognize Somaliland’s autonomy, the region nevertheless operates as a democracy, with its own elections, currency and judicial system.

Somaliland was previously colonized by the United Kingdom while the rest of Somalia was colonized by Italy.

To celebrate Independence Day, many in attendance wore red, green and white — the colours of the Somaliland flag.

Mohamed, who goes by the stage name “Captain Abdul,” juggled DJ and emcee duties as he spoke about why he has been involved in the Edmonton celebration of Somaliland’s Independence Day for 16 years. He said the party is a chance to recognize Somaliland’s growth and ongoing efforts to have its independence recognized globally.

“The country is really doing well,” he said.

During the early part of the evening elders gave lectures on Somaliland and dinner was served. Mohamed said hundreds more people were expected to arrive as the evening wore on to enjoy the performance of artist Nuur Daalacay and the party that was planned to run until early Sunday morning.

Although the actual anniversary of independence is May 18, the celebration was moved to an earlier time this year so it would not conflict with the beginning of Ramadan, a month of fasting observed by Muslims around the world.

This year’s celebration was special because it was an opportunity to mark the recent election of a new president, Muse Bihi Abdi, who was elected in November 2017, Mohamad said.

pparsons@postmedia.com

twitter.com/paigeeparsons

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related Articles

Somaliland:Dahabshil Group giving away a variety of prizes...

May 3, 2018

Somaliland in the Horn of Africa: An Oasis...

September 18, 2016

Somaliland:President Muse Bihi Abdi Appoints new Cabinet Ministers

December 14, 2017

Somali Business Catalytic Fund, Business Matching Grants Program...

October 31, 2017

Somaliland:Always Moving, Always Sharing-Report

June 17, 2017

Why can’t the African Union do more for...

January 20, 2016

Who’s behind South Sudan’s return to fighting, if...

July 13, 2016

Samsam Abdi Adan is benevolent minister for Somaliland...

November 17, 2016

Somaliland:The Upcoming Presidential Election Should Be Fair and...

October 2, 2017

Somaliland:Hargeisa-Odweine-Burao road receives a second cash injection from...

July 16, 2016

Leave a Comment

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Developed by Mansur Alam