Hackney Smokers Urged to ‘Make This Their Smokefree Year’ on No Smoking Day 2017

No Smoking Day 2017

On Wednesday March the 8th Hackney’s 43,000 smokers will be encouraged to quit tobacco for good.

National No Smoking Day is an annual health campaign now in its 35th year which helped more than 800,000 people quit smoking last year and inspired another 1.5 million to seek out information to help them quit in future. Nearly 17% of UK adults smoke including just over 20% in Hackney. But UK figures show two thirds of smokers want to quit

Here in Hackney there will be a range of events based in community settings throughout the week from March 6th run by the Community and Bilingual Service within Smokefree Hackney, which is managed by the Shoreditch Trust. On the day itself, we will be running campaigns at Ridley Road Market and at Homerton Hospital to boost awareness of the Stop Smoking services available in the borough.

Smoking Cessation Community Champions will be on hand to talk to local people about the benefits of quitting for good this year. They will be providing information and advice on quitting techniques, including the use of Electronic Cigarettes. Carbon monoxide and lung age testing will be available and we will be giving out balloons, lucky dip prizes, goody bags, health and wealth wheels and other freebies. Both smokers and non-smokers can attempt the tar jar challenge in a bid to win prizes.

8 million people in the UK still smoke, while around 100,000 die every year from smoking-related causes. That’s 100,000 too many. A further 2 million people live with smoking related illnesses that include Coronary Heart Disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Emphysema and Asthma

Jonathan McShane, Labour Councillor for Haggerston Ward and Cabinet Member for Health, Social Care & Culture in Hackney says; “No Smoking Day provides the perfect opportunity for Hackney smokers to join thousands of others in the UK attempting to quit on the same day. This is why spreading the word about the support available is so important; to help many take their first steps towards a healthier and wealthier smokefree life.”

Fred Agbah, Smoking Cessation Services Manager for the Community and Bilingual Stop Smoking Service run by Shoreditch Trust agrees: “One of the biggest incentives for smokers to quit comes from considering the real amount of money they spend on cigarettes and thinking about what they and their family could afford if they were to give up for good. By tallying up the exact amount of money that could be saved, smokers can work towards a financial goal – be it a new pair of shoes, a family trip to the cinema or a dream holiday”.

From Monday the 6th of March, look out for stalls at Hackney Service Centre, and across GP services and local pharmacies, where we will be signing up scores of smokers who will pledge to ditch cigarettes for good in 2017. For more information on the benefits of quitting, visit www.smokefreehackney.org or contact Fred Agbah on 020 7033 8509 or fred@shoreditchtrust.org.uk

Notes to editors:

About Shoreditch Trust

Shoreditch Trust is part of a network of organisations across the UK that provides local activities for the No Smoking Day campaign. The Trust is a multi-purpose charitable organisation formed in 2000 working to address the causes of disadvantage in the most deprived areas of Shoreditch, Hackney. By focussing on the root causes of inequality, Shoreditch Trust aims to help individuals, families and communities improve their mental, physical and social wellbeing enabling citizens to take responsibility for themselves, in their own spaces. For more information about the Community and Bilingual Stop Smoking Service please visit http://www.shoreditchtrust.org.uk/health-and-wellbeing/smokefree-hackney/

About National No Smoking Day

The annual No Smoking Day campaign, which is now in its 35th year, inspires and helps smokers who want to quit, and is supported by an alliance of UK health bodies and charities. For more information about Hackney’s Stop Smoking Service, please visit www.smokefreehackney.org alternatively NHS help is available at http://www.nhs.uk/smokefree an online hub full of information and tips on how to quit. It also includes a facebook forum where people can chat with more than 15,000 other quitters about the issues they face.