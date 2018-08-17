Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
Home Somaliland Guurti calls for a review of the newly passed Rape Crimes and Anti-Gender Violence Law
Somaliland

Guurti calls for a review of the newly passed Rape Crimes and Anti-Gender Violence Law

written by MGoth August 17, 2018
Guurti calls for a review of the newly passed Rape Crimes and Anti-Gender Violence Law

By Goth Mohamed Goth

Members of Somaliland House of Elders have submitted a letter to the government demanding that the rape crimes and anti-gender violation bill recently passed by Somaliland’s parliament to be referred back to the house of elders for further revision.

The “Guurti” has previously made amendments to the Rape Crimes and anti-gender violations bill.

The bill awaits Upper the House of Elders (Guurti) and the Government’s final approval through the President of Somaliland to assent to the law

Some members of the House of Elders speaking to the press confirmed that they had written a letter to the President not to approve into law rape crimes and anti-gender violation bill.

The unnamed members of house of elder’s stated that the rape crimes and anti-gender violation bill recently passed by Somaliland’s parliament since some section (Act 77, 78 and 6Act) were contrary to Islamic norms and the constitution of the republic of Somaliland. We have received numerous complain from the ministry of religious affairs and other parties”, they said.

 

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related Articles

A New Counter-terrorism Strategy at Villa Somalia

October 24, 2017

Frontline immigration officers at Somaliland’s Berbera seaport receive...

March 19, 2017

Villagers in remote part of Somaliland relying on...

February 16, 2018

Mobile clinics bring stable care to moving populations...

November 15, 2017

Somaliland Attends the 29th Annual Session of the...

July 4, 2018

Somaliland journalist detained on false news accusation

September 27, 2017

Somaliland:President Silanyo sends condolences to the Family of...

June 18, 2016

Islamic Banking Can Sustain Somaliland’s Development

June 18, 2016

Trump’s order barring refugees flies in the face...

January 30, 2017

Somaliland:Africa’s economic pickup challenges

November 7, 2017

Leave a Comment

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Developed by Mansur Alam