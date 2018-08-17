Guurti calls for a review of the newly passed Rape Crimes and Anti-Gender Violence Law

By Goth Mohamed Goth

Members of Somaliland House of Elders have submitted a letter to the government demanding that the rape crimes and anti-gender violation bill recently passed by Somaliland’s parliament to be referred back to the house of elders for further revision.

The “Guurti” has previously made amendments to the Rape Crimes and anti-gender violations bill.

The bill awaits Upper the House of Elders (Guurti) and the Government’s final approval through the President of Somaliland to assent to the law

Some members of the House of Elders speaking to the press confirmed that they had written a letter to the President not to approve into law rape crimes and anti-gender violation bill.

The unnamed members of house of elder’s stated that the rape crimes and anti-gender violation bill recently passed by Somaliland’s parliament since some section (Act 77, 78 and 6Act) were contrary to Islamic norms and the constitution of the republic of Somaliland. We have received numerous complain from the ministry of religious affairs and other parties”, they said.