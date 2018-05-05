Somaliland:Government to construct New water Storage Dam in Salaxley

By Goth Mohamed Goth

The Government of Somaliland has announced it will construct a new water storage dam in Kalagooye village in Salaxley district, Maroodi Jeh region which will bring safe water to people in the region, including nomadic pastoralists who often travel long distances in search of water for their families and livestock.

Hon Saleban Yusuf Ali Koore, minister of water resources development speaking while inspecting the site where the proposed dam is expected to be constructed said, “The government will build a cost effective and durable reservoir capable of holding large quantities of water, and is suitable to climate conditions in Somaliland.

He added , “The government of Somaliland led by H.E President Muse Bihi Abdi plans to build a dam in Kalagooye as part of ongoing water infrastructure projects across the country; The dam upon completion will provides safe water to local farmers and pastoral communities in Salaxley and surrounding areas.

“The government has already set aside the funds for the construction of new dam and the water catchment facilities and work shall begin soon rather than later,” he stated.

The Minister urged local to support the crucial project, “The dam once completed will be filled with water with the spring rains which goes to waste and people from the local community will now able to gather water for their livestock and families.

Hon Awale Ibrahim Shirwac, the Minister of national planning and rural development speaking at the venue said, “The proposed dam will improve the difficult living conditions of people affected by drought.